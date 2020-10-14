Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 hits $230 for Prime Day, more from $90

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Buds and Watches starting at $90 shipped. One highlight is on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm at $229.99. Down from $300, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $19, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you just picked up a new Android handset or want to upgrade the experience of an existing one, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings a lot to the table. Centered around a circular 44mm display, you’ll enjoy 5-day battery life with a swim-proof design. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more of our top picks.
Other notable Samsung accessory deals:
- Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm: $210 (Reg. $250)
- Galaxy Watch: $260 (Reg. $320)
- Galaxy Buds: $90 (Reg. $110)
- Galaxy Watch 42mm: $240 (Reg. $300)
- And even more…
Prime Day is also a great time to consider upgrading your smartphone, as we’re seeing a variety of Samsung Galaxy handsets on sale from $200. Not to mention, various Android tablets from the brand are seeing notable price cuts starting at $100. But regardless, you’ll also want to swing by our constantly-updating hub for all of the best discounts that Prime Day has to offer.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:
Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.
