Logitech Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro from $89 (28% off)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is currently offers the Logitech Slim Folio PRO for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $93.38 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. You can also score the 11-inch model for $88.60, down from $120. Bringing a full backlit keyboard to Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, Logitech’s Slim Combo relies on Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your tablet. Alongside upgrading your typing experience, a case brings added protection into the mix as well as an adjustable kickstand. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 870 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Save even more when opting for Logitech’s Multidevice Keyboard at $35 instead. You’ll ditch the all-in-one form factor present in the featured deal, but it’ll still serve your iPad Pro well for typing notes and more. Plus, you’ll be able to use it in tandem with another device, providing extra functionality for your Mac workstation and more.

Those in search of a more premium solution will want to check out our coverage of the Brydge Prime Day sale for additional keyboard cases and more. Then hit up our Prime Day hub for all of the other discounts that have landed since Amazon’s 2-day shopping event began.

Logitech Slim Folio PRO features:

Protect your 11″ Apple iPad Pro with the Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO, a keyboard case that utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and works with iOS 12 and above. This case has a built-in backlit keyboard along with a full row of iOS shortcut keys. The SLIM FOLIO PRO is also designed with three adjustable modes for typing, sketching, and reading. Other useful features include easy access ports, a 3-month rechargeable battery, secure magnetic latch, and an integrated Apple Pencil holder.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!