Snag Rivet’s modern consoles, sconces, and more from $29.50 (Up to $165 off)

- Oct. 14th 2020 2:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering its Rivet Mid-Century Console with Self-Closing Drawers for $132.50 shipped. That’s $87 off what it’s been averaging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you have a section of home that’s in need of some storage space, this stylish console is ready and waiting. It boasts a solid wood construction and self-closing cabinet drawers to prevent slamming. The entire unit measures 55- by 16- by 20-inches. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet is reputable. Continue reading to find more Rivet deals below.

More Rivet deals:

This deal merely scratches the surface of all the discounts we’ve found this Prime Day. Some related roundups worth perusing include Amazon’s mattress-related deals priced from $34 and a batch of Prime Day sofa discounts from $230. Keep the ball rolling by routinely refreshing our Prime Day 2020 guide to find the latest and greatest offers.

Amazon Rivet Mid-Century Console features:

The solid wood construction of this console’s body and legs will help keep all your media needs secure and in place. Self-close cabinet drawers allow you to avoid damage and injury. The light finish of the wood ensures that this console will match the color scheme of any media room.

