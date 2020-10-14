Refresh your sofa this Prime Day with deals from $230 (Up to $180 off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the Zinus Ricardo Sofa for $255.97 shipped. That works out to roughly $180 off what it’s been fetching there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If your living room or home office is in need of refreshed seating, this deal may be just what you need. It measures 78.4- by 30.7- by 31.5-inches and “brings comfort and contemporary flair into your home.” Buyers will appreciate its “naturally strong frame,” which should result in a long lifespan for this piece of furniture. Each cushion utilizes supportive foam that is accompanied by woven fabric covers. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more discounts price from $230.

More seating on sale:

And if your kitchen is in need of a new table, we’ve got you covered with yesterday’s Walker Edison find. This offering extends to seat eight people and is currently marked down by $134. It comes in a rich espresso colorway and is priced at $441.50.

Zinus Ricardo Sofa features:

All parts and instructions are packed into one box for easy assembly in less than 20 minutes | Cushions are easily cleaned with a clean, damp cloth and mild detergent

Infinitely suitable for an array of spaces, the tufted Ricardo brings comfort and contemporary flair into your home and is available in a wide variety of shades, so it can strike the right “tone” wherever it sits

A naturally strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and durable woven fabric | Seat cushions and covers are secured to the frame and are not detachable, while back cushions are detachable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!