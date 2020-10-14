Amazon launches mattress-related deals priced from $34 for Prime Day

- Oct. 14th 2020 1:58 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the Signature Sleep Memoir 8-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $150.50 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $27. This mattress features a 2-inch sheet of memory foam up top and a 6-inch layer of high-density foam underneath that. The unit is surrounded by a “soft, knit fabric cover.” Mattress weight clocks in at roughly 43 pounds and the whole thing ships in a box that measures 63- by 13- by 13-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattress-related deals priced from $34.

More mattress-related deals:

And speaking of mattress deals, those of you smitten by Casper can find its latest Element Foam Mattresses as low as $316. Pricing here takes 20% off and in some instances ushers in the lowest offers we’ve tracked. Our favorite from the bunch is the Queen model at $476, but swing by the full roundup to see which one catches your attention.

Signature Sleep Memoir 8-inch Queen Mattress features:

  • One 2″ layer of Memory Foam on top followed by a 6″ layer of high density foam, the Memory Foam molds to the body’s natural shape
  • Ideal as a bunk bed mattress, daybed mattress and trundle mattress
  • Product dimensions: 80″L x 60″W x 8″H.

