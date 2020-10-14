Score a new 2020 low on Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM Speaker at $50 (Save 30%)

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $70 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $10 of the best we’ve seen to date. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker delivers a compact way to listen to your favorite tunes. It delivers 360-degree sound output alongside the ability to stay submerged in water for up to 30-minutes, as well as 10-hour battery life. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,300 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Ditch some of the water-resistance and higher-end audio quality found above to save even more with the OontZ Angle Solo. This portable Bluetooth speaker will only set you back $17 at Amazon right now, delivering a similarly-compact design with IPX5 water-resistance. It also carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 9,400 customers.

While you’ll still find that JBL’s Boombox Speaker is discounted to $280, don’t forget to check out the Urbanears Ralis Speaker now that it’s down to a new low of $120. In either case, once your Bluetooth speaker needs are sorted out, our Prime Day hub is bustling with other notable ways to save.

UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:

Enhance your on-the-go audio experience with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which is ideal for outdoor use. This speaker, which pairs wirelessly with a range of smart devices, plays music for up to 10 hours at a time. Use this waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which floats, in the pool or on the beach.

