Score a new 2020 low on Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM Speaker at $50 (Save 30%)

- Oct. 14th 2020 9:17 am ET

0

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $70 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $10 of the best we’ve seen to date. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker delivers a compact way to listen to your favorite tunes. It delivers 360-degree sound output alongside the ability to stay submerged in water for up to 30-minutes, as well as 10-hour battery life. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,300 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Ditch some of the water-resistance and higher-end audio quality found above to save even more with the OontZ Angle Solo. This portable Bluetooth speaker will only set you back $17 at Amazon right now, delivering a similarly-compact design with IPX5 water-resistance. It also carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 9,400 customers. 

While you’ll still find that JBL’s Boombox Speaker is discounted to $280, don’t forget to check out the Urbanears Ralis Speaker now that it’s down to a new low of $120. In either case, once your Bluetooth speaker needs are sorted out, our Prime Day hub is bustling with other notable ways to save.

UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:

Enhance your on-the-go audio experience with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which is ideal for outdoor use. This speaker, which pairs wirelessly with a range of smart devices, plays music for up to 10 hours at a time. Use this waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which floats, in the pool or on the beach.

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go