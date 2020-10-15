Score an all-time low on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro at $299 off

Amazon offers Apple’s previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $479.99 shipped. That’s a $299 savings from the original price, $30 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features include a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID, and more. This is a great tablet for on-the-go workflows and it does support iPad OS. While there are a number of current-generation iPad Pros on sale right now, cellular discounts are harder to come by, making today’s deal all the more notable.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a first-generation Apple Pencil for $95. This is a great way to take your iPad Pro experience to the next level. Apple Pencil delivers “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.” Ideal for leveraging various drawing apps on your new iPad Pro.

Our Apple guide has been updated with a number of notable deals including notable price drops on iPadsApple Watch, and more.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch features:

  • 10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
  • A10X Fusion chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Four speaker Audio
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

