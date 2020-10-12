Amazon currently offers the Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $449 shipped. Down from its $599 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new 2020 low. Bringing a 5.1-channel audio setup to your home theater, Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR is comprised of the sound bar itself as well as two wireless satellite speakers and a subwoofer for added bass. Integrated Chromecast features will be a big draw for Google Assistant users, but there’s also HDMI and optical ports, as well. Rated 4/5 stars from over 615 customers and you can learn more in our review. Head below the fold for more Polk sound bar deals from $149.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Polk Audio Command Sound Bar for $199. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for 33% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen this year. While this won’t deliver quite the same surround sound experience as the lead deal, this Polk offering packs built-in Alexa alongside a 2.1-channel setup with companion subwoofer. Over 1,300 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and our hands-on review offers a closer look.

Lastly, Amazon is also discounting the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Soundbar to $149. Usually selling for $229, today’s offer saves you 35% and marks a new 2020 low. Here you’ll be ditching the built-in Alexa features of the aforementioned model, but will still elevate your TV’s audio with with a sleek design and wireless subwoofer to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 4,000 customers.

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR features:

The MagniFi MAX SR 400W 5.1-Channel Soundbar and Wireless Surround System from Polk Audio includes the MAX sound bar, wireless subwoofer, and two wireless surround speakers. Compatible with most TVs via HDMI ARC or optical, this soundbar system delivers room-filling home theater sound via Dolby Digital 5.1. VoiceAdjust and surround sound technologies make for clear, crisp dialogue and immersive listening.

