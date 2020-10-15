SOUNDPEATS Wireless Earbuds with USB-C power bank case 25% off + more from $23

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SOUNDPEATS via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its true wireless earbuds. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can score the SOUNDPEATS TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds for $30.09. Originally around $46, today’s deal is more like 25% off the going rate and among the best we have tracked. A perfect alternative to the more expensive wireless Apple in-ears (although they are currently on sale from $115), they feature 6-hours of playback on a single charge but include a massive 3000mAh battery case that offers up an additional “100-hours (16 full charges).” The USB-C-equipped charging case can also double as a power bank for your smartphone and other devices. On-board call controls, IPX7 water-resistance and “skin-friendly ear fins” round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More deals below.

While today’s lead deal is already among the more affordable options out there in the truly wireless category, you’ll want to check out the rest of today’s Amazon SOUNDPEATS sale for more. You’ll find a couple more options in there at the lowest prices we can find starting from just $23 Prime shipped and carrying stellar reviews from as many as 15,000 Amazon customers.

We also still have some hangover Marshall headphone deals still live from yesterday if you’re quick as well as the aforementioned AirPods price drops. But be sure to check out our Tested review for the Grado Hemp Headphones as well as Marshall’s new Major IV headphones with 80-hour battery and Qi charging as well.

More on the SOUNDPEATS TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds:

Equipped with global professional Airoha chipset and 6mm graphene driver, TrueShift2 can provide superior listening experience with ultra-realistic audio. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology offers stable connection and lower consumption. CVC noise cancellation can reduce environment noise to ensure clear calls. The charge case can be used as an emergency power bank for your smart phones or other devices.

