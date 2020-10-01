After giving its recent Emberton speaker a fresh coat of paint the other week, Marshall is back today with the launch of its latest pair of headphones. The new Major IV delivers the same look and retro stylings that we’ve come to expect from the brand, but with plenty of upgrades from its predecessors. Arguably the biggest improvement this time around falls to the more than 80 hours of battery life included here. Head below for all of the details on the new Marshall Major IV, including pricing and availability.

Marshall debuts new pair of Major IV headphones

The latest pair of headphones from Marshall enter as the latest additions to the Major series, four in fact. This time around with the Major IV, Marshall isn’t changing too much about the overall design. It’s still the old-school look that’s a staple of pretty much everything Marshall releases. There’s the black vinyl covering with gold accents.

There are some changes with the Major IV in the form-factor department though, largely centering around imposing the ergonomics. The ear cushions are apparently softer compared to previous versions of the headphones. There’s still 40mm drivers at the center of the experience, as well as a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range.

Instead of giving its Major IV headphones a complete makeover, Marshall is focusing more on some under-the-hood enhancements that justify the refresh. The largest falls to battery life, which has received a notable upgrade at more than 80 hours. The previous Major III only entered with 30 hours, with the new iteration more than doubling that stat.

And on a similar note, Marshall is also introducing wireless charging into its headphone lineup for the very first time with the Major IV. While there’s a USB-C port for wired refuels, you’ll now be able to set the headphones down on any Qi pad and take advantage of the wireless charging that’s become a staple in other pairs of cans.

One last unique feature here is that you’ll be able to share music with a friend over its 3.5mm port. While the Marshall Major IV are Bluetooth headphones, if you have a pair that can accept a headphone jack input, you’ll be able quickly tether the two together.

Marshall’s new pair of headphones are now available for pre-order direct from its online storefront for $149.99. Orders are slated to begin shipping later this month on October 14.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even without active noise cancellation, the new Marshall Major IV headphones definitely bring a lot to the table for those shopping at a lower price point. While there are offerings from the brand that do deliver ANC functionality, the $150 price point makes these much more affordable for those who don’t need that feature set. And compared to other headphones in this price range, none of the competition will arguably look quite as stylish as the Marshall Major IV.

