Marshall’s retro headphones and speakers now up to 40% off starting at $50

- Oct. 14th 2020 4:48 pm ET

0

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Marshall headphones and speakers starting at $50 shipped. All of the offers are matched direct from Marshall, as well. Our top pick is the Marshall Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $169.99. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $110 in savings, marks the lowest we’ve seen since May, and is the second-best discount to date. Delivering Marshall’s iconic retro stylings, its Mid ANC Headphones live up to their name with integrated noise cancelling functionality that’s powered by a pair of 40mm drivers. You’ll be able to count on up to 30-hour playback per charge alongside a multi-directional control knob that lets you play, pause, shuffle, and adjust the volume. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Marshall deals:

Prime Day is delivering plenty of other ways to upgrade your personal audio kit, with Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and even the latest Sony ANC Headphones all hitting Amazon lows right now. That’s on top of the AirPods Pro offer at $199 right now, as well as a new low on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live at $135. Not to mention a new all-time low on the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2.

More on the Marshall Mid ANC Headphones:

Mid A.N.C. is an active noise cancelling headphone with Bluetooth aptX technology. It delivers superior wireless audio while dampening the sound around you, letting you enjoy what matters most – the music. It offers up to 20 hours of wireless playtime when active noise cancelling is engaged or 30+ hours of wireless playtime without anc.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
