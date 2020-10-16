Brother’s AirPrint-enabled color laser printer hits $180 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Staples is offering the Brother Wireless AirPrint Color Laser Printer (HL-L3270CDW) in refurbished condition for $179.99 shipped. For comparison, it went for $250 originally and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked. If you’re working from home and in need of a new printer, this is a fantastic option. With AirPrint compatibility, set up with your Apple products is a breeze. There’s also wireless connectivity that makes it simple to print from your Windows or Android devices, as well. You’ll find both monochrome and full-color printing capabilities available here, which ensures you can make just about any document physical. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Staples doesn’t show any specific warranty information here, but you can purchase a 2- or 4-year extended coverage plan and are also able to return it within 30-days under Staples’ policy.

If you’re just after monochrome printing, Brother’s Wireless AirPrint Monochrome Laser Printer is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Amazon has it for just $80 shipped in renewed condition, which is a killer price overall. You’ll find that this specific model is a #1 best-seller at Amazon, giving you peace of mind in your purchase.

Something else that everyone needs to have with their printer is paper. AmazonBasics has a pack of 1,500-sheets for $17.50 right now, which gives you three full reams of paper at one shot, delivering more than enough to last through the rest of the year.

Brother AirPrint Color Laser Printer features:

FAST PRINTING TO KEEP YOU MOVING: The Brother HLL3270CDW Digital Color printer lets you get things done with up to 25 pages per minute(1) Print speed.

ENJOY EASY AND AFFORDABLE COLOR PRINTING: Affordably Print professional-quality, rich, vivid color documents with laser printer quality. Paper Output:Max. 150 sheets face down

VERSATILE PAPER HANDLING HELPS INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY: help minimize refills with the 250-sheet paper tray, adjusting for letter or legal paper. The manual feed slot handles a variety of paper types and sizes, including card stock, envelopes, etc.

