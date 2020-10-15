Rosewill’s 8-port Gigabit switch falls to an Amazon low of $15 Prime shipped

- Oct. 15th 2020 5:22 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Rosewill 8-port Gigabit Network Switch for $14.99 Prime shipped. Also at Newegg. For comparison, it normally goes for $25 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. With more and more devices being placed in our homes, it’s inevitable that you’ll run out of Ethernet jacks. This network switch adds eight more Gigabit ports to your home network, which allows you to hook up smart hubs, computers, consoles, and much more. Plus, this design features a black aesthetic that blends in with most entertainment centers. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you just need five Gigabit ports, opting for TP-Link’s switch will save you a few bucks. It comes in at $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, which is $2 under today’s lead deal. The biggest thing is that you’ll lose out on an additional three Gigabit Ethernet ports, so do keep that in mind.

For those who just want to give their smart home hubs a dedicated switch, Gigabit is a bit overpowered. Most hubs are only 10/100, and this 5-port switch handles that with ease. At only $8 Prime shipped, you’ll keep quite a bit of cash in your pocket while still gaining the ability to add more Ethernet devices to your home network.

Rosewill Gigabit Network Switch features:

The auto features of this 8-port gigabit switch make installation hassle-free and no configuring is required. Auto MDI/MDIX eliminates the need for crossover cables. Full/half-duplex Auto-negotiation on each port senses the link speed of a network device (either 10, 100, or 1000 Mbps) and intelligently adjusts for compatibility and optimal performance

