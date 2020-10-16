Star Wars Baby Yoda Plush Toy now starting from $15 at Target (Reg. $20)

Target is now offering the Star Wars The Child Plush Toy for $15.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders will drop the price down to $15.19 with free shipping. Currently starting from just under $28 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is at least 20% off the going rate and the best we can find. Pulled straight from The Mandolorian, this is an 11-inch The Child plushy. This version of Baby Yoda wears a robe, has a soft body, and a sturdy base filled with beans. This one is great for the kids and your growing Star Wars collection too. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you prefer to go the Funko route or just already have the plushy above, check out Funko’s The Child with Necklace Vinyl Figure. It comes in at $15 Prime shipped and is another great way to add some Baby Yoda to your setup.

But be sure to check out LEGO’s 1,100-piece The Child set as well as our hands-on review of the must-have Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz figures. Then hit up our coverage of the Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand from Otterbox.

More on the Star Wars The Child Plush Toy:

This 11-inch The Child plush toy will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere

Inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the adorable figure with green skin, big ears and large eyes resembles a baby Yoda but is referred to as The Child.

The toy plush has a soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling or display as a collectible

