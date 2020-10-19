Controller Gear Nintendo Switch/Lite Backpacks now 40% off + cases from $6

Amazon is now offering the Controller Gear Mini Backpack for Nintendo Switch/Lite for $29.99 shipped in the Mario Plaid, Animal Crossing New Horizons Teal Leaves, and the Tom Nook Quilted styles. This officially licensed backpack usually fetches $50 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Made of a water-resistant polyester with metal zippers and adjustable straps, each of these models feature a special design based on the aforementioned Nintendo franchises. You’ll find space for Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite inside along with compartments for your games and accessories as well. Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the official Controller Gear Nintendo accessories.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable in the Switch backpack category, check out HORI’s Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack at $25 Prime shipped. This one carries stellar ratings and features four different themed options. Here’s all of HORI’s new Pokemon Switch gear from earlier this month, and you’ll find loads more discounted Switch accessories below:

Speaking of Switch add-ons, we also have a great offer on Samsung’s EVO Select 512GB microSD Card and all of today’s best game deals right here. The GameStop Holiday Gift Guide has now surfaced and here’s our hands-on Mario All-Stars review.

More on the Controller Gear Mini Backpack:

Official Nintendo animal Crossing merchandise + accessories! Officially Licensed by Controller Gear and approved by Nintendo! This cute, Premium animal Crossing bag & mini backpack stores the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite systems for easy portability with enough internal space for accessories and your charging cable. 9.5 x 4.5 inches of internal space! Secure storage – fitted compartments keep your console secure. Durable metal zipper keep items secure and stop items from falling out! Perfect Nintendo Switch case and Switch Lite case! Perfect for adults & kids – the straps are long enough for adults but adjustable enough to fit toddlers or children! Adjustable shoulder straps are Woven and feature a beautiful satin finish!

