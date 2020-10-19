Gift shopping season is upon us, and thankfully, Amazon and others are taking the wraps off curated guides. The latest to arrive is the GameStop holiday gift guide, and it’s packed with all sorts of great recommendations. Gamers and non-gamers alike will be able to peruse the guide to find a bunch of helpful 2020 gift suggestions. Continue reading to learn more.

GameStop holiday gift guide brings the whole family up to speed

While many of us are quite familiar with the latest console gaming news, there are many others that haven’t had a chance to keep up. This latter group of people is arguably the one that stands to benefit the most from the 2020 GameStop holiday gift guide. Not only does it pull together new consoles and notable games, but it also manages to serve up quite a few nice-to-have accessories.

Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony consoles

Unsurprisingly, video game consoles are front-and-center in the GameStop holiday gift guide. We’d expect nothing less, especially with both Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 just around the corner. While Nintendo hasn’t unveiled an all-new console like Microsoft and Sony, both Switch and Switch Lite sales remain strong, and it remains difficult to secure either one at most retailers.

New and upcoming video games

The GameStop holiday gift guide also leans heavily into video games. With a bunch of new titles on the horizon, some may think that a new console will be required to play them. Thankfully this is not the case for quite a few, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One-friendly titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion being mentioned several times throughout the guide. So even if you’re unable to secure a new console, grabbing an exciting new game could be a great alternative.

Fun toys and accessories

Sometimes players already have a game they’re in love with and don’t need something new. Instead, they’d just like to have some toys or accessories that can show off their enthusiasm for a specific title. Minecraft is the game that garners a ton of fanfare, and GameStop is serving up recommendations like diamond swords, a Redstone Torch power bank, and the list goes on.

One of the best parts of gift guide season is that many item recommendations can be purchased anywhere. This means you can get ideas without feeling like you have to shop at a specific outlet. Without a doubt, next-generation consoles and related accessories will dominate the minds of many shoppers, so use the GameStop holiday gift guide to figure out what you’d like to buy this holiday season, then either score it at GameStop or one of your other favorite retailers.

