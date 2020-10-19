To celebrate the launch of Spider-Man Miles Morales coming to PlayStation consoles later this year, Sony is collaborating with LEGO to release a limited-edition minifigure version of the upcoming games titular character. As the very first official Miles Morales minifigure, the new brick-built Spider-Man will be one of the most coveted characters from the Marvel LEGO theme. Head below for all of the details on the new minifigure and how to lock in your chance of winning the LEGO Spider-Man giveaway.

LEGO unveils new Miles Morales minifigure

With as popular as Into the Spider-Verse was and now the debut of a new Spider-Man title starring the character, it was always a bit surprising that LEGO never released a Miles Morales minifigure. That’s all changing now though, as the brand partners with Sony to bring the fan-favorite character into the brick-built world for the first time.

Donning his iconic red and black suit, the Miles Morales minifigure is an exclusive release with all-new printing on the head, torso, and legs. From the first look, there are plenty of details from the game included here to really help sell the collectibility. And as accustomed for these limited-edition figures, this one will come in a sleeve with Spider-Man Miles Morales art alongside the minifigure itself.

Win this exclusive figure for yourself

While we typically see more exclusive minifigures like this available at Comic-Cons and other similar events, LEGO and Sony will be doing something a bit more interesting this time around. Fans looking to bring this limited-edition figure to their collections will have to be lucky enough to win this giveaway in order to secure the new Miles Morales minifigure.

But it’s not as easy as just filling out a ticket like we’ve seen from past LEGO promotions. This time around, the only people eligible to sign up for the sweepstakes will be those who have already beaten Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. So as longs you have the End Game trophy on your PSN ID, you’ll be able to head to this landing page, sign in, and lock in your chances to score the unique minifigure.

The sweepstakes itself won’t pick out a winner until November 5, but you’ll have until October 29 to complete the game and enter the raffle. So even if you haven’t completed the popular title yet or need to add the game to your collection in the first place, there’s still time.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO has had to get creative for a lot of its promotional kits throughout 2020, so it’s no surprise to see a giveaway like this. We already saw LEGO give fans a chance to score the Star Wars Bespin Duel set that was originally slated to be an SDCC-exclusive and now an upcoming chance for the Nebulon-B Frigate set when it launches later this year.

But partnering with Sony on a giveaway for fans who have already beaten the Spider-Man is a great move by LEGO in my book. Sure it’ll limit who’s able to secure their chances of winning the Miles Morales minifigure, but it should be a nice reward for those who are eagerly awaiting the sequel’s release.

