LEGO’s 2,600-piece Land Rover Defender hits $148 (Save 26%), more from $8

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender for $147.99 shipped when code DEFENDER has been applied at checkout. Down from its $200 going rate direct from LEGO, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention for the Amazon low and is the best we’ve tracked to date. This 2,573-piece creation assembles the iconic Land Rover Defender and stacks up to over 8-inches tall and 16-inches wide. Alongside a unique green design, there’s also working steering, independent suspension, and a detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine under the hood. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While you’ll still find another batch of LEGO Jurassic World, Star Wars, and other kits on sale from $9, don’t forget check out our recent review of the Bespin Duel set from The Empire Strikes Back. And speaking of Star Wars, with the second season of The Mandalorian just around the corner, don’t forget to get all the details on LEGO’s upcoming Baby Yoda kit.

LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender features:

Experience world-leading vehicle design firsthand with this highly authentic and displayable 42110 LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender model. Developed in partnership with Land Rover, this impressive LEGO replica captures the vehicle’s outstanding level of refinement with its clean, modern lines and sculpted surfaces, and comes with original-design rims with ground-gripping tires.

