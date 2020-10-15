Assemble new all-time lows on LEGO Jurassic World, Star Wars, more from $9

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Jurassic World T. rex vs Dino Mech Battle for $72.97 shipped. Down from its $90 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. This 716-piece creation assembles an over 11-inch long T. rex alongside its Dino Mech counterpart that stacks up to 12-inches long. That’s on top of four minifigures from Jurassic World as well as a buildable volcanic rock and boat to complete the set. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals from $9.
Other notable LEGO deals include:
- Kylo Ren’s Shuttle: $111 (Reg. $130)
- City Ocean Mini-Submarine: $9 (Reg. $100)
- Hidden Side Lighthouse of Darkness: $31 (Reg. $50)
- City Tuning Workshop: $87 (Reg. $100)
- Buildable Yoda: $87 (Reg. $100)
- Ninjago Kai Avatar Arcade: $9 (Reg. $10)
- DUPLO Town Modular Playhouse: $54 (Reg. $60)
- City Service Station: $40 (Reg. $50)
- City Space Deep Space Rocket: $90 (Reg. $100)
We’re still seeing much of yesterday’s Prime Day LEGO roundup still available, with a variety of City, Harry Potter, Minecraft, Avengers, other kits from $6.
LEGO T. rex vs Dino Mech Battle features:
Action-packed dinosaur adventures are guaranteed as youngsters play out a LEGO Jurassic World 75938 T. rex vs Dino-Mech Battle and seek hidden treasure in the Isla Nublar volcano. The buildable T. rex toy dinosaur figure and bad guy Danny Nedermeyer’s Dino-Mech are both posable and have snapping jaws.
