Assemble new all-time lows on LEGO Jurassic World, Star Wars, more from $9

- Oct. 15th 2020 3:14 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Jurassic World T. rex vs Dino Mech Battle for $72.97 shipped. Down from its $90 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. This 716-piece creation assembles an over 11-inch long T. rex alongside its Dino Mech counterpart that stacks up to 12-inches long. That’s on top of four minifigures from Jurassic World as well as a buildable volcanic rock and boat to complete the set. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals from $9.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

We’re still seeing much of yesterday’s Prime Day LEGO roundup still available, with a variety of City, Harry Potter, Minecraft, Avengers, other kits from $6.

LEGO T. rex vs Dino Mech Battle features:

Action-packed dinosaur adventures are guaranteed as youngsters play out a LEGO Jurassic World 75938 T. rex vs Dino-Mech Battle and seek hidden treasure in the Isla Nublar volcano. The buildable T. rex toy dinosaur figure and bad guy Danny Nedermeyer’s Dino-Mech are both posable and have snapping jaws.

