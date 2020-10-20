AUKEY truly wireless headphones, Bluetooth adapters from $9 in today’s Gold Box

- Oct. 20th 2020 7:01 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AUKEY via Amazon is offering up to 58% off audio devices and more. Headlining is the Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at $20.99. As a comparison, they originally sold for $50 but trend around $30 these days. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include one-touch controls, up to 5-hours of battery life and an additional 30-hours with the charging case, along with Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide for even more deals. Don’t miss yesterday’s big Anker sale which featured a number of price drops from $12.

Aukey Truly Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • Superior Sound Quality: Experience crisp, high-fidelity sound while Bluetooth 5 provides faster pairing and a stable, efficient wireless connection
  • One-Step Reconnection: Simply take the earbuds out of the charging case and they will automatically connect to your phone (after being paired the first time)
  • Convenient Touch Control: Effortlessly manage audio playback & calls with the multi-function touch panel and microphone on each earbud. The earbuds can even be used alone like a Bluetooth headset

