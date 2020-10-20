Honeywell’s Alexa-enabled Thermostat includes a room sensor at $162 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $162.25 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount, beats our Prime Day mention by $8, and marks a new Amazon low. Bringing Honeywell’s smart thermostat to your heating and cooling setup is a great way to avoid a cold house this winter, not to mention for taking advantage of energy savings with automations and schedules. On top of Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings support, the included room sensor can help it automatically adjust to keep a room the desired temperature. There’s also a touchscreen display to complete the package for manually adjusting settings. Over 775 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Skip all of the smart home integration found above and go with the more affordable, Honeywell Programmable Thermostat. This alternative will only set you back $48 at Amazon, but delivers 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. It won’t be quite as smart, but may very well be an upgrade over an existing thermostat.

While we’re talking smart home upgrades, earlier today we spotted a $50 discount on the Yale Assure Lever Lock. Armed with HomeKit support alongside both Alexa and Assistant control, it is now down to $249. That’s on top of this TP-Link sale from $14, the first discount on Arlo’s new Ultra 2 system, and everything else in our smart home guide.

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat features:

Extend your thermostats reach beyond the hallway. Now, your thermostat can know the temperature in any room like your bedroom – to help make the room more comfortable for a great nights sleep. Control any room with Smart Room Sensors. When you add Smart Room Sensors to your system, you can prioritize living areas during the day and bedrooms at night. Comfort where you want it and when you need it.

