Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera for $499.99 shipped in both white and black as a pre-order. Having just been announced last week, the latest from Arlo retails for $600, with today’s discount slashing $100 off the launch price before the system even ships on October 18. As the newest home security offering from Arlo, the new Ultra 2 Spotlight cameras carry over a similar waterproof design from its predecessors alongside 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit support. There’s also some improvements like dual-band Wi-Fi support for more reliable access and increased range, as well as 4K cloud storage and advanced object detection with Arlo Smart. While reviews have yet to roll in, the previous-generation model carries a 3.9/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers and you can learn more in our review. Head below the fold for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is currently sitting $57 below the price of the original Arlo Ultra system at Amazon. But if you’re looking to make out for less, going with the Arlo Pro 3 system at $313 is worth considering. The main trade off here is the 2K HDR recording as opposed to the 4K features on the lead deal. But otherwise, you’ll be able to take advantage of a waterproof camera system with HomeKit in tow.

Speaking of discounts on HomeKit gear, we’re currently tracking the best price in months on the Eve Room Air Quality Monitor at $85. Not to mention everything else in our smart home guide right now, including Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller at $110.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.*

