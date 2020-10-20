Bring HomeKit to the front door with Yale Assure Lever Lock at $249 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the Yale Assure Lever HomeKit Smart Lock for $249 shipped. Down from its usual $299 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50, comes within $2.50 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Thanks to its integrated handle set, Yale’s Assure Lever smart lock stands out from the competition. There’s also a built-in touchscreen that will come in handy for times your phone isn’t on hand, and you’ll also be able to summon Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice commands. Automatically unlocking over Bluetooth with proximity as well as support for Airbnb round out the notable features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 320 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the built-in lever functionality to save even more with Yale’s standard Assure Smart Lock at $198. Here you’ll find much of the same smart home control as mentioned above, so Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups will all be compatible out of the box. Not to mention the same touchscreen keypad design. This one comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 255 customers.

Yale Assure Lever features:

Upgrade your door with the Assure Lever, a smart keypad lever lock for key-free entry. The lever has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so it allows you to lock/unlock, share access and see who comes and goes all using your app, from anywhere! For ultimate convenience, your Assure Lever will unlock automatically as you approach the door and it will relock once the door is closed! Plus, you can lock, unlock or check current status with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

