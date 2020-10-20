Le Creuset Dutch Ovens see rare Amazon discounts to $160 (All-time low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 38% off Le Creuset Dutch Ovens. Free shipping is available for all. The 3.5-quart model is down to $159.95 from the usual $260 price tag. Today is also a new Amazon all-time low. Le Creuset is known as one of the best kitchen accessory brands out there. This dutch oven arrives with a 3.5-quart capacity made of cast iron and features 45% “larger handles that provide a sure grip, even with oven mitts.” Great for holiday meals and the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this AmazonBasics alternative. You can upgrade the capacity to 6-quarts for notably less than today’s lead deal in your choice of a few colors. While the lead deal is rated to 500-degrees, this model tops out a 400, so that’s also a noteworthy difference worth considering.

Swing by our home goods guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your kitchen. Notable deals right now include Ninja’s 4-Quart air fryer, Philips Viva cooker, and this top-rated Masterbuilt grill.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

45-percent larger handles that provide a sure grip, even with oven mitts

The superior heat distribution and retention of le creuset enameled cast iron

An advanced sand-colored interior enamel with even more resistance to wear

A larger composite knob that withstands temperatures up to 500-degree F

