Le Creuset Dutch Ovens see rare Amazon discounts to $160 (All-time low)

- Oct. 20th 2020 9:22 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 38% off Le Creuset Dutch Ovens. Free shipping is available for all. The 3.5-quart model is down to $159.95 from the usual $260 price tag. Today is also a new Amazon all-time low. Le Creuset is known as one of the best kitchen accessory brands out there. This dutch oven arrives with a 3.5-quart capacity made of cast iron and features 45% “larger handles that provide a sure grip, even with oven mitts.” Great for holiday meals and the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this AmazonBasics alternative. You can upgrade the capacity to 6-quarts for notably less than today’s lead deal in your choice of a few colors. While the lead deal is rated to 500-degrees, this model tops out a 400, so that’s also a noteworthy difference worth considering.

Swing by our home goods guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your kitchen. Notable deals right now include Ninja’s 4-Quart air fryer, Philips Viva cooker, and this top-rated Masterbuilt grill.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

  • 45-percent larger handles that provide a sure grip, even with oven mitts
  • The superior heat distribution and retention of le creuset enameled cast iron
  • An advanced sand-colored interior enamel with even more resistance to wear
  • A larger composite knob that withstands temperatures up to 500-degree F

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
