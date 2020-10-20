Today, we’re getting a closer look at two upcoming LEGO Minecraft creations ahead of being launched later in the year. After making an exciting entrance into the digital Minecraft world earlier in the year, one of the new kits brings brick-built bees into the theme for the first time. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Minecraft bee farm set, as well as the other upcoming build.

LEGO debuts two new Minecraft creations

After Minecraft Steve broke Twitter last week when he was announced as a DCL character for Super Smash Bros., it seems like LEGO is looking get in on the action with the launch of two new kits from the theme. We saw a collection of kits launch at the beginning of the year that was inspired by the game, and then a pair for Minecraft Dungeons back in April. But before all of the 2021 set unveils head our way, there are two new creations to take a look at first.

Both of the new LEGO Minecraft kits are on the smaller side as far as things are concerned and continue the theme’s trend of focusing on a single element from the game. This time around, there are two different settings from the virtual world making an appearance in brick-built form.

First up, there’s the upcoming LEGO Minecraft Bee Farm set. Bees made their debut into the digital side Minecraft at the beginning of the year and were an absolute hit. Now, LEGO is bringing that fanfare into its latest kit that stacks up to 238 pieces. As you can expect, the bees themselves are certainly the highlight, but there’s a new beekeeper minifigure alongside a villager, sheep, and more.

There’s also an upcoming Abandoned Mine set coming to the LEGO Minecraft theme alongside the Bee Farm. This one is the larger of the two, stacking up to 248 bricks and detecting an underground structure complete with magma, a giant spider, and more. There are two minifigures included here, as well.

Expected to launch later this year

As of now, pricing here in the United States has yet to be confirmed for either of the new LEGO Minecraft kits. We’ll likely see them roll out towards the end of the year as more kits begin to launch on November 1 and ahead of the holiday season. We’re still waiting for the official release of the LEGO Ideas Sesame Street kit which should be announced any day now, let alone the rumored Roman Colosseum. So even though all of the LEGO Star Wars kits have been announced, there still seems to be plenty more in store elsewhere in the brick-built world.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though these aren’t as massive as some of the other LEGO Minecraft kits have been, I can already see these being extremely popular this holiday season. With pricing most likely entering around $30 or so per kit, these are just the right side for gifts. Not to mention, the kits themselves are pretty solid in their own right, especially with bees coming to the LEGO Minecraft theme for the first time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!