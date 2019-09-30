With another month nearly in the books, September has proved to be highly eventful for the world of LEGO Ideas creations. Alongside checking out this month’s most notable kits vying for official set status, we’re also getting our first glimpse of three upcoming creations. So be sure to head below for a look at our favorite fan-made creations, as well as new successfully-backed LEGO Ideas builds including Sesame Street, a playable piano, and more.

Auto Union Type C Race Car

Brick-built cars have by no means been in short supply over the past few years, with the Speed Champions theme pumping out some notable four-wheeled LEGO creations. But while their minifigure-scale kits appeal to some fans, others are surely seeking something a bit more detailed.

LEGO has previously given a similar treatment to Harley-Davidson’s Fat Boy motorcycle, and now we’re hoping for the same for the Auto Union Type C Race Car. Assembled by builder redera00, this 1:8 scale model is nearly 20-inches extended and comes packed with authentic details of the 1930’s race car. So no wonder it’s one of our favorite LEGO Ideas kits from September. With over 3,300 supporters at the time of writing, this could-be kit has nearly 300 days to collect the remaining fans.

Planet Express Delivery Ship

Real-world inspired spaceships have been getting a lot of LEGO love as of late, but the same isn’t as accurate for fictional space-faring vessels. We just got a look at some new Star Wars releases, but other series are notably absent from the brick-built catalog.

Futurama’s Planet Express Delivery Ship is about as instantly recognizable as a science fiction vehicle can be, as builder Nicola Stocchi hopes to bring that into the LEGO world. This creation has collected over 8,200 fans and has plenty of time remaining to get the rest with over 760.

New LEGO Ideas sets include Sesame Street and more

Today we’re also getting a look at the next batch of future creations that have succeeded as LEGO Ideas projects. With nine different models up for official kit status, only three were selected by the Ideas team. Runner-ups included The Office, the SpaceX BFR Starship, a recreation of Machu Picchu, and more.

The winners this time around are certainly some of the more unique creations that we’ve seen make it through the LEGO Ideas process. First up, there’s a Pirate Bay build that packs plenty of swashbuckling action into brick form. Younger fans of LEGO are in for a treat too, as Sesame Street is also getting the same treatment in an upcoming set.

There’s even a playable brick-built piano on the way. We checked out this creation back in 2018 when it was still fighting for the required 10,000 supporters, so it’s exciting to see the creation come full circle. All three fan-made builds are slated to debut as official releases sometime soon, most likely throughout 2020.

More of the best LEGO Ideas creations

