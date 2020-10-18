Nest Mini delivers Assistant in a small package at $29 ($20 off)

Home Depot offers the Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation for $29 shipped. Regularly up to $49, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best we can find. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer Alexa? You can currently grab the third-generation Echo Dot at a similar price, which offers much of the same functionality as today’s featured deal, albeit for Amazon’s smart home ecosystem. It’s essentially Amazon’s answer to the Nest Mini.

For more on 2020’s best smart plugs, check out our guide with a step-by-step guide on how to get started with a new setup. With a focus on energy-saving, compatibility and more, this is an easy way to outfit your home or expand an existing setup.

Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the speaker you control with your voice. Just say Hey Google to play your favorite music from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. It sounds bigger and richer with more power and more bass. Ask your Google Assistant for help, and get the best of Google weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, commute, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And even turn on the lights. Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices, like lights, thermostats, and locks, from brands you love. It blends right into any room on a coffee table, nightstand, or wall.

