Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Swift 30W USB-C PD Charger $12 (Save 24%), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Swift 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $12.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $16 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks a new all-time low. This USB-C PD charger from Aukey is an affordable way to make sure you’re ready for the latest iPhones. Whether you’re getting in on the USB-C game for the first time or just want to upgrade from a lower speed charger, this option can dish out 30W of power to a connected device. It also touts a compact design with folding plugs for easily storing in your backpack and more. Over 810 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This USB-C charger packs a total 30W of power into its compact form. Also features a foldable plug for easy portability and storage. Keep your devices charged at home, in the office, or on-the-go. Compatible with a wide range of USB-C devices including iPhones & Samsung Phones, tablets, Switch, and laptops. Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Powerful and effective device charging without a worry. Featuring a 30W Power Delivery 3.0 port, this USB-C charger enables fast charging for compatible USB-C phones, tablets, and even laptops.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!