Linenspa’s highly-rated Memory Foam Mattresses 30% off with deals from $112

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses from $111.99 shipped. Regularly starting from $160 and going up to $320 for the California king size, all of the size options are 30% off today and at the lowest prices we can find. This innerspring mattress also features a hypoallergenic memory foam that “conforms to your curves to help eliminate pressure points and increase comfort.” It comes compressed inside of a box for simple delivery and setup as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 50,000 customers, these are among the highest-rated mattresses on Amazon. More details below.

If you’re going to be dropping some cash on a new mattress today (or are looking to extend the life of your existing option), it might be worth considering a LINENSPA Premium Smooth Fabric Mattress Protector. Starting from $15 Prime shipped with impressive ratings from over 39,000 Amazon customers, this is a “quiet” solution that repels all fluids and protects your bed time investment into the future.

While you’re at it, check out this ongoing deal on Zinus’ geometric Upholstered Bed Frame. Then outfit the rest of your space with price drops on Walker Edison’s 6-Drawer unit and Rivet’s elegant 2-Tier Floating Shelf.

More on the Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattresses:

10 inch hybrid combines the traditional support of an innerspring mattress with the plush comfort of hypallergenic memory foam for a medium feel

A thick layer of memory foam conforms to your curves to help eliminate pressure points and increase comfort

Compressed and shipped in a box for convenient delivery and setup, this universally comfortable mattress makes relaxing easy

Available in a medium firm 8 inch profile, a medium 10 inch profile, or a plush 12 inch profile that also features gel infusions and individually encased coils

