Replace your aging dresser with Walker Edison’s 6-Drawer unit: $296 ($103 off)

- Oct. 20th 2020 4:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 6-Drawer Dresser for $295.98 shipped. That’s $103 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. This Walker Edison dresser embraces a modern aesthetic with sleek metal legs and handles. It boasts six spacious drawers, providing ample room for clothing and the like. The entire unit measures 52- by 16- by 36-inches. Rated 4+ stars from 57% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings fully cover this De’Longhi 1500W Convection Panel Heater at $90. Adding it to your bedroom can help ensure you remain cozy throughout the winter months that lay ahead. This offering is actually on sale alongside several other De’Longhi heaters. Swing by our full roundup to find more from $64.

And if one of your rooms could use a new bed frame, we’ve got a fresh discount for you. Right now you can score Zinus’ geometric Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $209. This deal shaves 25% off to deliver $69 of savings. It supports 700-pounds of weight and no box spring is needed.

Walker Edison 6-Drawer Dresser features:

  • Made of high-grade MDF
  • Sleek metal legs and hardware
  • Includes anti-tip hardware to attach to wall
  • Six spacious drawers
  • Rustic, farmhouse style

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
