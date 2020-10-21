Monopoly Super Mario Edition Board Game within cents of all-time low at $25

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition Board Game for $24.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 17% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time low, and among the first discounts we have tracked. The Super Mario celebration edition replaces the usuals with Toad houses and Princess Peach hotels alongside reimagined Utility cards for Bowser Jr. and Magikoopa. Players press the included Question Block to lose or earn coins, take another turn, and more with “classic Super Mario sound effects.” This one is as good for game night as it is for your Mushroom Kingdom collection. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While still slightly more expensive than the Call of Duty Black Ops edition, there are some other gamer edition Monopoly boards for less. Those include Monopoly Gamer Sonic (more details here), the Mario Kart edition, and the Overwatch Collector’s Edition.

Be sure to check out Nintendo’s upcoming mixed reality Mario Kart Live toys and the Arcade1Up touchscreen Infinity Game Table while you’re at it. But if its the video games you’re after, head over to constantly-updated hub for offers across all platforms, accessory deals, and more.

More on the Monopoly Super Mario Edition Board Game:

MONOPOLY GAME CELEBRATES SUPER MARIO: Players can buy, sell, trade, and scheme to win it all with this Monopoly board game inspired by iconic Super Mario artwork, characters, and themes

FAVORITE CHARACTERS: In this edition of the Monopoly game, Toad houses and Princess Peach’s castles replace houses and hotels. Utilities are reimagined for Bowser Jr. and Magikoopa

GAMING SOUND EFFECTS: Press the Question Block to collect or lose coins or to take another turn, and hear classic Super Mario sound effects such as Bowser’s laugh, the Power-Up sound, and more

FOR SUPER MARIO FANS: The Monopoly Super Mario Celebration game is a great gift idea for Super Mario fans, gamers, and of course, Monopoly fans

