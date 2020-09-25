Arcade1Up today announced its latest way to game at home, this time mixing up the usual assortment of vintage titles and retro flair for something entirely different. Bringing an up to 32-inch touchscreen to your setup, the new Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table packs a collection of Hasbro board games and much more to refresh game night. Head below for all of the details.

Arcade1Up unveils new Infinity Game Table

Arcade1Up has been releasing a lot of firsts product-wise lately. At the beginning of the month, the brand launched a more modern arcade machine in the form of Big Buck Hunter which was followed up by the first cabinet to pack SEGA games headlined by Golden Axe. Now, it’s continuing that momentum with the announcement of a new machine that ditches the arcade titles entirely.

The new Infinity Game Table brings a collection of classic board games like Monopoly and more alongside puzzles, comic books, and other means of digital entertainment to your space. Similar to the Head-to-Head cabinets available now, Arcade1Up’s latest packs a design that remembers a coffee table and comes in either 24- or 32-inch models.

Both sport a touchscreen display for interacting with the various games. There’s everything from Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit to Chutes and Ladders, Candyland, Yahtzee, and more in the games department, plus plenty of other activities. Each of the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table is imbued with Wi-Fi for playing online and downloading games in the future.

Launching later this year

As of now, there’s now pricing available from Arcade1Up on its Infinity Game Table. The brand’s full-sized cabinets usually range between $300 and $500, so we can expect it to land someone in that range. Though I’d be willing to bet it will be on the upper end of that, rather than on the lower side. It’s slated to debut on Kickstarter before the end of the year. In the meantime, you can learn more over on its landing page via Arcade1Up’s site.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even with as popular as retro gaming is these days, it seems like a necessary step from Arcade1Up to bring its machines to even more homes. The emphasis on board games and other activities will surely make it an appealing offering to families, but Arcade1Up seems to think its Infinity Game Table will do well with adult game nights, too — which I can absolutely get behind too.

I can’t say it’s as flashy or nostalgic as the other cabinets in its lineup, but it’s this kind of out-of-the-box thinking that has made Arcade1Up as successful as it is today. So as long as the pricing doesn’t enter at too much of a premium, I can see this being just as big of a hit as its bread and butter.

