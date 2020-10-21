These affordable Motorola Android smartphones are up to 30% off from $130

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of unlocked Motorola Android smartphones headlined by the One Zoom 128GB at $319.99 shipped. Usually fetching $450, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Delivering a 6.4-inch display with a water-drop cutout for the selfie camera, Motorola’s One Zoom has a finger print sensor built right into the screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, as well as a four cameras around back headlined by a 48MP primary sensor. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $130.

Other notable Motorola smartphone deals:

Today’s price cuts join the ongoing Moto G handset discounts that are starting at $132 right now. But if you’re looking to step up to a Samsung offering, its unlocked Galaxy S10 is currently 30% off. As one of the best prices to date, you can now score this smartphone at $600. Then check out all of the best app deals and freebies that are still live in yesterday’s roundup.

Motorola One Zoom features:

Introducing motorola one zoom with its industry leading quad camera system, a 48 MP Sensor with OIS, high-res optical zoom, an ultra-wide angle lens and more, it gives you the perfect camera for every moment. Plus, the battery gives you up to 2 days of life, plus hours of power in just minutes with turbopower charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!