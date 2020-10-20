Save 30% on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 Android Smartphone at $600

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $850 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $99 and marks the best we’ve seen to date. For those who don’t need Samsung’s latest handsets, the Galaxy S10+ provides some notable features at the price point. Highlights here include a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, PowerShare wireless Qi charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a triple camera array. You can also rest assured knowing that it’ll receive updates going forward, as Samsung confirmed the device has at least another full year of support. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 615 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new smartphone by picking up Spigen Rugged Armor S10+ Case with some of the savings. It’ll run you $13 at Amazon right now, adding some extra drop protection and scratch-resistance into the mix alongside a raised lip around the screen to prevent scuffs. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

While OnePlus 8/Pro Smartphones have returned to their Amazon all-time lows at $99 off, you’ll find plenty of other offers over in our Android guide. You can score a savings of 20% on the Moto G Stylus at $240, not to mention all of the best app and game deals for your new device in yesterday’s roundup.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Premium experience that exceeds any and all expectations. A ridiculously powerful Pro-grade Camera, intelligent battery, in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID and an immersive cinematic screen in a slim, balanced form. Galaxy S10+ takes your Galaxy to the next level

