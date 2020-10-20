We are now ready to collect all of Tuesday’s best Android app deals. While we saw some great desktop apps go on sale earlier today, including Rosetta Stone and Office Home/Student 2019, it’s now time for all of this afternoon’s best Android app deals. Highlights of our collection include titles like ProCam X (HD Camera Pro), Camera4K Panorama, English Thesaurus, English Spanish Dictionary, Coloring Book+, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 Android Smartphone at $600 that now sits alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone. We also spotted a solid deal on Razer’s Kishi Android Gamepad that’s ideal for Xbox Game Pass, not to mention Samsung and WD storage at up to 33% off and these these Galaxy Book deals. The latest Amazon Anker sale has deals from $11 and you’ll find plenty more accessory offers right here.

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $13, Red Dead Redemption 2 Special $28, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on ProCam X:

ProCam X will turn your phone into professional camera wanna be, with full control over exposure, focus, white balance, ISO and another features like a professional camera, which can bring your mobile photography to the next level. Take the best capture of your photo and even record your video in high resolution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!