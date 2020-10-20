Today’s Android app deals + freebies: ProCam X, Coloring Book+, more

- Oct. 20th 2020 3:11 pm ET

FREE+
0

We are now ready to collect all of Tuesday’s best Android app deals. While we saw some great desktop apps go on sale earlier today, including Rosetta Stone and Office Home/Student 2019, it’s now time for all of this afternoon’s best Android app deals. Highlights of our collection include titles like ProCam X (HD Camera Pro), Camera4K Panorama, English Thesaurus, English Spanish Dictionary, Coloring Book+, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 Android Smartphone at $600 that now sits alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone. We also spotted a solid deal on Razer’s Kishi Android Gamepad that’s ideal for Xbox Game Pass, not to mention Samsung and WD storage at up to 33% off and these these Galaxy Book deals. The latest Amazon Anker sale has deals from $11 and you’ll find plenty more accessory offers right here

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $13, Red Dead Redemption 2 Special $28, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on ProCam X:

ProCam X will turn your phone into professional camera wanna be, with full control over exposure, focus, white balance, ISO and another features like a professional camera, which can bring your mobile photography to the next level. Take the best capture of your photo and even record your video in high resolution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Android

Android
Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard