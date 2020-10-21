Razer’s Seiren X Mic hits best price in months at $70 (30% off), more from $40

- Oct. 21st 2020 10:05 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $69.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed until the end of the month. Having dropped from $90 and typically fetching around $100, today’s offer is up to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks the best price we’ve seen since March. If you still haven’t upgraded your work from home or gaming setup’s recording capabilities yet, Razer’s Seiren X USB Microphone is perfect for crystal audio through Zoom chats, Twitch streams, and more. It features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and Zero Latency Monitoring mode which is said to remove echos from real-time streams. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star ratingHit the jump for more deals from $40.

Other Razer gaming accessories on sale:

Those looking to refresh their gaming setup altogether will want to check out this deal we spotted on Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 which is now $349 off and at an all-time low. Not to mention everything else in our PC gaming guide. Then be sure to check out the new laptops, monitors, and other gear from Acer that was just unveiled this morning.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

The Razer siren x is the microphone designed specially to elevate the quality of streams. The microphone strategically filters unwanted background noise and features a built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations. To ensure it fits your gaming setup perfectly and professionally, it’s constructed to be sleek and non-obstructive, allowing your audience to see more of you. It’s the microphone needed to propel your streaming journey to greater heights.

