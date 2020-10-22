Sony has now taken to its PS official blog to drop some new details on Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, and Disney Plus for PlayStation 5. It’s hard to even care about these add-on entertainment services while some of us are still just waiting to even get a PS5, but the gaming console is the center of entertainment in some homes and we now have a much clearer picture of how it will all work on PS5 come day one. Head below for more details.

We previously took a closer look at the PlayStation 5’s day-1 launch lineup of games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Demon’s Souls remake, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and others. But today we are zeroing-in on the day one PlayStation 5 entertainment app lineup.

Netflix, YouTube, and Disney Plus for PlayStation 5:

Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, and Disney Plus for PlayStation 5 have now been officially confirmed by Sony. Each of these services will be available on launch day (November 12, 2020) and will have a dedicated home in the new entertainment/media section of the PS5 user interface. Gamers will no longer be required to download media apps from the PS Store, but rather everything will be housed in the Media space as part of the new UI.

PS5 owners can expect other services to come available down the line, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock, but Sony hasn’t given any hard timelines for when that might happen. One particularly notable omission from today’s PlayStation Blog post is HBO Max as well as paid options like Sling, as pointed out by The Verge.

Today’s news comes on the heels of Apple launching the Apple TV app on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next month.

PlayStation 5 Media Remote:

One thing you may have noticed when Sony finally unveiled the PlayStation 5 hardware and the official lineup of accessories was the new PlayStation 5 Media Remote. Sony lifted the curtain on the mini PS5 remote back in June, but you may have noticed there were four buttons left unmarked that are now occupied by dedicated Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, and Disney Plus for PlayStation 5 app launchers.

The new PlayStation 5 Media Remote does not ship with the PS5 but is available as a separate purchase at $29.99. Amazon’s listing is currently unavailable, but you can still score a pre-order at Target right now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Again, Disney Plus for PlayStation 5, or how you’re going to access your Netflix isn’t likely a priority for gamers right now, and something that both is and should be taken for granted when it comes to $500 gaming consoles in 2020. However, it is nice to see Sony at least quickly confirm these services for those that rely on their gaming console to access Netflix and the like. The dedicated remote control buttons are certainly helpful, although it would have been interesting to see some tech implemented so users can customize these macro buttons as they see fit.

