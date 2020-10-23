Go pro while Blendtec’s Classic 5-Speed Blender is up to 50% off (Today only)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Blendtec Classic 5-Speed Blender with FourSide Jar for $199.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $400, this model is currently on sale at Amazon starting from $263 or so with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. Normally a somewhat pricey way to bring a professional-grade machine home, today you can add this powerful blender to your arsenal at up to 50% off. Along with preset programs including smoothie, salsa, one-touch timed, and hot soup, there are also manual pulse options available as well. Powerful enough to heat up your soup and smart enough to clean itself when its all done, this is a solid upgrade for any aspiring home chef. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Still too pricey for you? Take a look at the perfectly capable Ninja Professional Plus Blender at $90 instead. Carrying solid ratings, this model can handle your smoothies and more robust meal preparations, just don’t expect it to heat the soups up. Otherwise, score a Ninja Personal Blender for your protein shakes at $50 and call it a day.

More on the Blendtec Classic 5-Speed Blender:

Start the day off with a smoothie using this Blendtec classic blender. The preprogrammed settings let you get high-quality results for a variety of beverages, soups and other recipes, while the built-in handle offers simple pouring. This Blendtec classic blender has measurements printed directly on the glass for added convenience. Along with smoothie, pulse, salsa, one-touch timed, hot soup, clean, 60 seconds and 90 seconds functions for custom blending.

