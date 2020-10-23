Amazon 1-day KitchenAid sale from $6.50: Can openers, bowls, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of KitchenAid kitchenware and accessories. One standout is the KitchenAid Classic Multifuction Can Opener for $8.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $12.50 and $14, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Very similar models sell for over $13 at Walmart. Alongside its “ergonomic” handles and the integrated bottle opener along the top, this model sports a stainless steel blade and a “large, easy-to-turn knob.” It ships with a “1-year hassle-free replacement and lifetime limited” warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 26,000 Amazon customers. More KitchenAid deals below. 

More Gold Box KitchenAid deals:

Be sure to head on over to our home goods deal hub for additional deals for around the house and kitchen including these Gold Box Back massager deals and much more. You’ll also find a host of notable furniture upgrades at big-time discounts like Amazon’s vibrant Rivet Alvin Contemporary Chair.

More on the KitchenAid Classic Multifuction Can Opener:

  • Stainless steel blade: The KitchenAid can opener is made from strong 420 J2 stainless steel that will easily puncture and open all types of cans.
  • Integrated bottle opener: An integrated bottle opener is built into the head of the can opener.
  • Easy to turn knob: The can opener’s large, easy-to-turn knob makes opening cans an easy task.
  • Ergonomic handles for comfort: This can opener is durable and comes with ergonomic handles to provide a sure grip. It has glossy ABS handles, ABS satin chrome plated bolsters and endcaps, as well as an ABS satin chrome plated badge.

