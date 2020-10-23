Score a 43% discount on the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 Robotic Vacuum at $399

Amazon is currently offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 for $399 shipped. Down from its $700 going rate, today’s offer saves you 43%, matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in over eight months. Delivering a 2-in-1 design, the DEEBOT OMZO 920 can not only take care of the vacuuming, but will also handle mopping up messes, as well. Its Smart Navi 3.0 ensures that this robotic vacuum can make the most of its 110-minute runtime for traversing your house and avoiding obstacles. Alongside smartphone control, you’ll also be able to call up Alexa or Assistant for voice commands. Over 510 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For a more affordable way to check sweeping off the chore list, consider the DEEBOT 500 Robot Vaccum at $170 instead. You’ll find a similar 110-minute runtime, but without the laser-guided navigation or mopping capabilities. It does still work with Alexa though, so you’ll be able to start cleaning without having to lift a finger. Over 6,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Be sure to go swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to tidy up your house. From this 1-day KitchenAid sale at Amazon from $6.50 to back massagers and more, there are plenty of deals already today. And then don’t forget to check out the new ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum that was just unveiled alongside an auto-empty dock and other accessories.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 features:

Smart Navi 3.0 enables DEEBOT to efficiently navigate your home and map your floorplan to your smartphone using laser technology. DEEBOT can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove dust on floors. The Ecovacs Home app enables you to adjust the water level of the mopping. With carpet detection, DEEBOT automatically avoids carpets when it mops.

