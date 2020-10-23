Back massagers of various styles and prices start at $24 via Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BST US via Amazon is offering 30% off various Naipo Massage products from $23.78. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Naipo Back Massager with adjustable straps for $41.98. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60. Todays’ deal is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. This model offers an over-the-neck design with integrated warmers, a built-in remote, and adjustable length for users of various sizes. Ships with a carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

For a more affordable option, consider this standalone massager pillow at $23.78. It typically goes for $35 or more. Notable feature here include an all-in-one deign with four massage nodes that “mimic the kneading and penetrating motions of a real massage therapist’s hands, helps with relaxing and relieve muscle tension in the car, office, and home.” If you like to take your massager on-the-go, something that’s smaller in size like this is a good alternative to today’s lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on massagers at varying price points. Our home goods guide is filled with notable deals this morning on furniture for your bedroom, living room, and even the bathroom.

Naipo Back Massager features:

2-level focal heat therapy technology further release soreness and fatigue to create comfort. 3 optional speeds with 8 deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes to replicate in person massage experience. Weight only 3lb, 32% lighter than the old version. This shiatsu kneading massager pillow flexibly position on neck, shoulders, back, abdomen or legs for revitalizing.

