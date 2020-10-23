With LEGO Ideas becoming more and more popular for builds in the community to have their own creations turned into official kits, it’s no doubt been harder than ever to stand out, thanks to all the competition. A recently launched site called Build A MOC is looking to step into the gap where LEGO themselves haven’t been able to meet, offering fans the chance to design and sell their very own kits. Head below for all the details.

Build A MOC lets fans sell their own creations

While we’ve seen LEGO step outside of its Ideas platform in the past to give even more fans a chance to get in on the action with its BrickLink partnership last year, it’s still been tough for even some of the most eye-catching models to find success in the official LEGO realm. There are more Ideas campaigns getting approved each review round than ever, further decreasing the odds that LEGO chooses a builder’s My Own Creation, or MOC for short.

Other sites have sold instructions to fan-made builds to help involve the community, but Build A MOC is going a step further and leveraging its collection of over half a million bricks to streamline the process. The site isn’t officially affiliated with LEGO, but is providing a pretty interesting service to help builders market and sell their own models to fans.

Nearly all of the creations up on the Build A MOC site are undoubtedly designed with older LEGO builders in mind. Not just from the number of included parts, but the prices as well. You’ll find kits from various themes, with Star Wars and vehicles being two of the more popular collections. But even with all of the massive creations, there are plenty of smaller kits, too.

Two standouts for me, though, definitely have to fall to this UCS-style Razor Crest model that takes the official kit to an all-new level with plenty of added detail and over 4,300 pieces. There’s also this 1,800-piece Brawn GP F1 car that’s certainly stands out from anything LEGO makes themselves.

For those looking to offer up your own creations, builders will make a 10% cut for all of their kits sold through Build A MOC. It’s not a massive amount, but for enthusiasts who are building just for the hobby itself, it does offer some extra incentive. But you can find all of the details on this page.

One of the things that makes LEGO so successful is the dedicated community behind the bricks that has long been giving inspiration for official kits to the designers, even before the Ideas side of things launched. What the folks at Build A MOC are doing is pretty fantastic.

Some of my favorite kits that’s I’ve assembled over the past few years have been unofficial creations from the LEGO and BrickLink partnership and beyond, so I can definitely see Build A MOC picking up more steam for older LEGO fans who are looking to assemble something outside of LEGO’s own catalog.

