LEGO’s 910-piece Dinosaur Fossils set falls to new low at $52, more kits from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils set for $52.66 shipped. Down from the $60 going rate that it still fetches direct from LEGO, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve tracked to date on this creation. This 910-piece creation assembles three prehistoric builds headlined by a T.rex skeleton that stands over 7-inches tall and 15-inches long. That’s on top of some brick-built Triceratops and Pteranodon fossils to complete the set alongside display bases and a paleontologist minifigure. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

More on the LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils set:

Role-play as a paleontologist and imagine what life on Earth was like millions of years ago as you build intricately detailed LEGO models of pterosaur and dinosaur skeletons for display! This collectible, 910-piece set makes a fantastic archaeology toy gift for all aged 16+ who love to build solo or to share their interest in natural history, dinosaurs and LEGO building with friends and family

