LEGO’s 910-piece Dinosaur Fossils set falls to new low at $52, more kits from $12

-
Get this deal 24% off From $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils set for $52.66 shipped. Down from the $60 going rate that it still fetches direct from LEGO, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve tracked to date on this creation. This 910-piece creation assembles three prehistoric builds headlined by a T.rex skeleton that stands over 7-inches tall and 15-inches long. That’s on top of some brick-built Triceratops and Pteranodon fossils to complete the set alongside display bases and a paleontologist minifigure. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Speaking of LEGO Ideas, you’ll absolutely want to take a look at the new 123 Sesame Street set that was just unveiled. That’s on top of all of yesterday’s discounted LEGO kits from $4 as well as our recent hands-on review of the Star Wars Bespin Duel kit. 

More on the LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils set:

Role-play as a paleontologist and imagine what life on Earth was like millions of years ago as you build intricately detailed LEGO models of pterosaur and dinosaur skeletons for display! This collectible, 910-piece set makes a fantastic archaeology toy gift for all aged 16+ who love to build solo or to share their interest in natural history, dinosaurs and LEGO building with friends and family

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Assemble LEGO’s 1,350-piece Millennium Falcon at a low of $135, more kits from $4

From $4 Learn More
Review

Tested: Herman Miller x Logitech Embody gaming chair brings flash to the iconic brand

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Rule with an Iron Fish, Evertale, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Event takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $80

Manfrotto’s TwistGrip Kit upgrades your iPhoneography setup at $50 (Save 38%)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $90

Logitech Harmony Hub lets your iPhone replace remotes: $70 (Reg. $90)

$70 Learn More
30% off

eufyCam 2C offers HomeKit Secure Video, 6-month battery, more: 4-cam kit $294 (Reg. $420)

$294 Learn More
Save 20%

Bag a 48-pack of AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $21 (Save 20%)

$21 Learn More