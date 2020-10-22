Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon for $134.99 shipped when code FALCON has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $160 going rate that you’ll still find direct from LEGO and Amazon, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Bring the Millennium Falcon to your collection with this 1,351-piece creation. Measuring over 17-inches long as well as 12-inches wide, this set might not be as massive as the UCS version, but you’ll find plenty of details packed in. Not to mention, seven minifigures highlighted by Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO, alongside three others. Head below for more LEGO deals from $4.

Other notable LEGO deals:

While not a discount, LEGO has its recent Nintendo Entertainment System set in-stock for the first time in a few weeks. This kit has been hard to come by since it released back in August, making now a rare chance to score this creation. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Earlier today, we got a first look at the new 1,300-piece Sesame Street set which enters as the most recent Ideas creation from LEGO. That’s alongside two new builds from the Minecraft world and even more right here.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon:

Inspire youngsters and adults with this 75257 LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model set. This brick-built version of this iconic Corellian freighter starship features an array of details, like rotating top and bottom gun turrets, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for 2 minifigures. The top panels also open out to reveal a detailed starship interior in which kids will love to play out scenes from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie.

