Today, LEGO is officially giving fans a first look at its latest fan-inspired Ideas creation, 123 Sesame Street. Bringing a collection of lovable and iconic characters to minifgure form for the first time, the upcoming set delivers the familiar two-story brownstone apartment building alongside over 1,300 pieces and five minifigures. Head below for a closer look and for all the details on how to add the LEGO Sesame Street set to your collection.

LEGO brings Sesame Street into the brick-built world

After first being announced over a year ago, LEGO is finally debuting its arguably most eagerly-awaited Ideas creation to date. Bringing the world of Sesame Street, iconic characters and all, into brick-built form, the latest kit to launch from the fan-driven Ideas community is now on the way.

Stacking up to 1,367 pieces, the new 123 Sesame Street set assembles a vignette of the iconic children’s show complete with a cast of characters. There’s the main building here that has two different stories on top of incorporating Big Bird’s nest and more. Then Hooper’s Store is included as its own building.

Much like we’ve come to expect from these kinds of builds from LEGO, the 123 Sesame Street kit has a full facade on the front of each building with a cutaway around back to peer into all of the rooms. Everything measures over 9.4 inches tall and 14 inches wide.

Scattered throughout the houses are tons of references to the show. So even though The Count isn’t included, you’ll still find his mathematical mug framed on the wall. There’s also of course the famous Sesame Street sign on the sidewalk out front to complete the set.

Now as great as the main build is here, the minifigures really are what steal the show for me. Included in the latest LEGO kit, you’re getting five of the more iconic Sesame Street characters highlighted by Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird. You’ll also find that Bert and Ernie make an appearance, as well as a brick-built Oscar the Grouch complete with a trash can.

There’s plenty of new parts throughout the set, mainly to bring the characters from Sesame Street to life in the LEGO world. But you’ll also find plenty of stickers to really drive home the look that fans have come to expect from the series.

Launching next month

The latest LEGO Ideas set will be available starting next month Fans looking to bring home the LEGO version of Sesame Street will find a $119.99 price tag when it officially launches on November 1. VIP members won’t get early access to the kit this time around.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Sometimes when LEGO brings an existing property into LEGO form, things get lost in translation. But with the Sesame Street kit, it’s clear that LEGO has thoroughly thought this one out. Everything from the minifigures to the build itself has been masterfully executed in my book, not to mention the part count and price tag make this appeal to older fans who may have grown up with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the gang, as well as younger builders enjoying everything that Sesame Street has to offer for the first time.

LEGO Ideas kits have long had a reputation of being must-haves, and this is just another fantastic example of how the community can positively influence the sets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!