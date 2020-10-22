Amazon’s vibrant Rivet Alvin Contemporary Chair strikes $237 (Reg. $440)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Alvin Contemporary Chair for $237.26 shipped. That’s $203 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $70. If your living room or home office is in need of a new chair, this standout solution is worth a peek. It features a button-tufted design, “elegant armrests,” along with a spacious seat cushion. A simplistic appearance allows it to fit in almost anywhere and measurements are 39- by 36.6- by 32.3-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Give up the blue colorway and official Amazon branding in favor of Christopher Knight’s Evelyn Arm Chair to spend less. Right now you can score it for $190, paving a checkout price that’s $47 under the lead deal above. Like the Rivet chair, this offering also offers in a mid-century modern look.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame has fallen to $175. This fashionable solution embraces an industrial design that can blend well in a variety of spaces. It features a sturdy metal frame that doesn’t require a box spring.

Amazon Rivet Alvin Contemporary Chair features:

If you’re looking for a piece that’s at once modern and timeless, this chair is for you. The button-tufted, fixed back gently curves into a pair of elegant armrests, and the firm, spacious seat cushion adds durability and comfort.

Solid-wood frame and legs with performance upholstery

Modern, simple design that combines Mid-century touches with contemporary Scandinavian appeal

