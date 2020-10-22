Amazon’s vibrant Rivet Alvin Contemporary Chair strikes $237 (Reg. $440)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
Get this deal Save 46% $237

Amazon is offering its Rivet Alvin Contemporary Chair for $237.26 shipped. That’s $203 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $70. If your living room or home office is in need of a new chair, this standout solution is worth a peek. It features a button-tufted design, “elegant armrests,” along with a spacious seat cushion. A simplistic appearance allows it to fit in almost anywhere and measurements are 39- by 36.6- by 32.3-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Give up the blue colorway and official Amazon branding in favor of Christopher Knight’s Evelyn Arm Chair to spend less. Right now you can score it for $190, paving a checkout price that’s $47 under the lead deal above. Like the Rivet chair, this offering also offers in a mid-century modern look.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame has fallen to $175. This fashionable solution embraces an industrial design that can blend well in a variety of spaces. It features a sturdy metal frame that doesn’t require a box spring.

Amazon Rivet Alvin Contemporary Chair features:

  • If you’re looking for a piece that’s at once modern and timeless, this chair is for you. The button-tufted, fixed back gently curves into a pair of elegant armrests, and the firm, spacious seat cushion adds durability and comfort.
  • Solid-wood frame and legs with performance upholstery
  • Modern, simple design that combines Mid-century touches with contemporary Scandinavian appeal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to ...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

JBL Pulse 3 melds a waterproof design with RGB lighting at $130 (Save 20%)

$130 Learn More
New low

Score an all-time low on a 3-pack of Nest temperature sensors, now $86

$86 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Death Worm, SUBURBIA, more

FREE+ Learn More
44% off

Kipling Seoul MacBook Bag for $68 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $110)

67.50 Learn More
36% off

Dell’s latest 27-inch monitor sees 36% discount to new low of $160, more from $130

From $130 Learn More
2020 low

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K drops to 2020 low, now just $30

$30 Learn More
Review

Tested: Twelve South BookBook iPad Pro case delivers a leather home for Magic Keyboard

Learn More

Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide: Find gifts for everyone in your family

Learn More