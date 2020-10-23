Sony’s unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone sees $151 discount to low of $549

-
AndroidB&HSony
Get this deal Reg. $700 $549

B&H currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone for $549 shipped. Down from $700, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats the best Amazon price by $49, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Standing out from the rest of the Android smartphone market, Sony’s Xperia 1 delivers a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display that’s complemented by IP65 water-resistance. On top of its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s microSD card expansion alongside two built-in SIM card slots. Around back there’s a triple-lens camera system complemented by Eye autofocus and 10FPS burst shooting. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 185 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Put the leftover cash from today’s deal to work by picking up Spigen’s Liquid Designed offering at $13. Spending that small amount of your savings will go a long way thanks to bringing extra protection into the mix. It has a shock-absorbent design and a raised lip around the front to keep the Xperia 1’s screen scratch-free.

While you’ll find all of the best apps and freebies for loading up your new Android smartphone right here, there are plenty of other discounts where today’s featured offer came from. These affordable Motorola Android smartphones are still live starting at $130, but you’ll find a new all-time low on Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at $269, as well.

Sony Xperia 1 features:

Capture stunning photos and cinematic footage with this unlocked Sony Xperia 1 smartphone. A triple-lens camera system and advanced autofocus technologies make it easy to take stable, detailed images and capture 4K videos. This Sony Xperia 1 smartphone has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED touch screen that brings out the detail in captured footage and streaming videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

B&H

Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

$949

Sony’s unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone falls to new low of $549 (Save $400)

$549 Learn More

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra smartphones now up to $350 off

$350 off Learn More

ZTE’s unlocked Axon 10 Pro Android smartphone on sale from $350 (Save 23%)

From $350 Learn More

Budget-friendly Android deals abound from $20 in new Prime Day sale

From $20 Learn More
$450

TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked android smartphone offers four cameras, more for $380

$380 Learn More

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Warhammer Quest 2, GymACE Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
$548 value

OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone includes a $20 GC + SIM kit at $399 ($548 value)

$399 Learn More

Save $100 on OnePlus 8/Pro 5G Android smartphones at new lows from $699

$100 off Learn More