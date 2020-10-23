Sony’s unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone sees $151 discount to low of $549

B&H currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone for $549 shipped. Down from $700, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats the best Amazon price by $49, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Standing out from the rest of the Android smartphone market, Sony’s Xperia 1 delivers a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display that’s complemented by IP65 water-resistance. On top of its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s microSD card expansion alongside two built-in SIM card slots. Around back there’s a triple-lens camera system complemented by Eye autofocus and 10FPS burst shooting. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 185 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Put the leftover cash from today’s deal to work by picking up Spigen’s Liquid Designed offering at $13. Spending that small amount of your savings will go a long way thanks to bringing extra protection into the mix. It has a shock-absorbent design and a raised lip around the front to keep the Xperia 1’s screen scratch-free.

While you’ll find all of the best apps and freebies for loading up your new Android smartphone right here, there are plenty of other discounts where today’s featured offer came from. These affordable Motorola Android smartphones are still live starting at $130, but you’ll find a new all-time low on Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at $269, as well.

Sony Xperia 1 features:

Capture stunning photos and cinematic footage with this unlocked Sony Xperia 1 smartphone. A triple-lens camera system and advanced autofocus technologies make it easy to take stable, detailed images and capture 4K videos. This Sony Xperia 1 smartphone has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED touch screen that brings out the detail in captured footage and streaming videos.

