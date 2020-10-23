Today is Friday and that means it’s time for all of the best Android game and app deals to take us into the weekend. We have freebie icon packs, apps for teaching the kids to read, pirate fishing, zombies, top-down RPG action, puzzlers, and a number of yesterday’s best offers still live down below. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Rule with an Iron Fish, Evertale, Teach Your Monster to Read, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Enigmatis 2, BonVoyage!, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at a new all-time low of $269. On the handset side of things, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 Android Smartphone is still on sale along with these affordable Motorola models. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deal from yesterday is also alive and well alongside the OnePlus Buds and the Garmin vivosmart 4. But we also spotted some great photography and car accessories today including Manfrotto’s TwistGrip Kit and iOttie’s Easy One Touch 10W Wireless Car Mount along with all of the charging/audio gear in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 $40, Crypt of the NecroDancer $4, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Rule with an Iron Fish:

We’ve updated the game (free for existing owners, as always) to bring our mobile fans up to date with the latest fish from our Steam release! Become the greatest pirate captain that ever fished! Add more pirates to your burgeoning island town! Listen to all their nonsensical complaints! Fish in ludicrous locations like swamps, active volcanoes and the sky! Pay once, no IAP, no ads.

