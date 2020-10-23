Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet has dropped to a new all-time low at $269

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $269 shipped. Down from its $299 going rate, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen to date and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 10.1-inch touchscreen 1080p display, this Chromebook features a 2-in-1 design that allows it to convert between a tablet and more conventional PC thanks to its keyboard case. Alongside 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all. There’s also a USB-C port to round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 475 customers. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new Chromebook. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’d rather double down on the tablet features of the Chromebook Duet, we’re still tracking a 20% discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6. It just recently dropped to one of its best prices yet at $520, alongside everything else in our Android guide

 Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

