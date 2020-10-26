Score August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $209 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $208.77 shipped. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to 16% in savings, marks the third-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $8 of the all-time low. Whether you’re looking to expand a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant smart home, August’s latest smart lock is worth a look now that it enters with a 45% smaller design compared to its previous offerings. Wi-Fi connectivity means you won’t need an additional hub, and other notable features bring auto-unlocking functionality, the ability to share virtual keys, and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our recent hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, consider the standard August Smart Lock for $127 at Amazon instead. This offering ditches the more compact design found above, as well as the Wi-Fi support in favor of Bluetooth. But for unlocking the front door from your phone and removing keys from your everyday carry, it’s a great option to consider at a more affordable price point.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup. Just this morning, we spotted the Amazon Cloud Cam for $50 which has joined ongoing discounts on Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt and even more.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

